Missouri Governor orders flags at half-staff to honor St. Louis County police detective killed in the line of duty

ST. LOUIS COUNTY–As the St. Louis County Police department prepares to say goodbye to one of its own, the late detective Antonio Valentine will be honored across the county on Friday.

Governor Mike Parson’s office announced Thursday he has ordered all U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at all government buildings from sunrise to sunset in Valentine’s memory.

He was driving an unmarked police vehicle on Wednesday, December 1 when a black sedan traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into it near Crete Drive and Chambers Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Moments before the crash, Drug Unit Detectives attempted to stop the sedan for an investigation.

‘My heart sank’: Friends and family mourn St. Louis County officer killed in crash

Valentine was rushed to Barnes Jewish Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Another detective, who was in the vehicle with Valentine, was treated at the hospital and later released.

“Detective Antonio Valentine devoted his life to public service and selflessly taking on risks to protect others in Missouri and around the world,” Parson said in a news release. “During more than two decades in the military, he deployed to active combat missions in Iraq and Kyrgyzstan. As a St. Louis County Police officer, he fought against illegal drugs and violent criminals to strengthen and stabilize Missouri communities. His death is a reminder of the debt we owe our law enforcement officers who courageously serve so others can live safer lives.”

Visitation for Detective Valentine is scheduled for Thursday at Austin Layne Mortuary. Members of the police department, other law enforcement, and the community can attend from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Friday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis at 9 a.m. Military honors and interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

A vigil was held for him Saturday in north St. Louis at Beaumont High School where he went to school.

Valentine joined the police force in 2007 and was most recently assigned to the Bureau of Drug Enforcement. He was also an Army veteran who served in Iraq. Valentine, 42, was a 14-year veteran of the St. Louis County Police Department.

Valentine leaves behind four children ranging in age from 10 to 22.