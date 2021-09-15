Missouri Governor orders flags to half-staff to honor fallen Wentzville Marine

ST. LOUIS- On the day Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz is laid to rest, Missouri and American flags in the state of Missouri have been ordered to fly at half-staff, according to a proclamation issued today by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
Schmitz was killed August 26 in Kabul, Afghanistan, as U.S. forces were evacuating personnel from the country ahead of a formal pullout from the war there.
A 30-mile stretch of highways in the St. Louis area will be closed Thursday as a funeral procession for Schmitz makes its way from St. Charles to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday paid tribute to Schmitz with a moment of silence during the annual veto session.