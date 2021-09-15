Missouri Governor orders flags to half-staff to honor fallen Wentzville Marine

ST. LOUIS- On the day Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz is laid to rest, Missouri and American flags in the state of Missouri have been ordered to fly at half-staff, according to a proclamation issued today by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Schmitz was killed August 26 in Kabul, Afghanistan, as U.S. forces were evacuating personnel from the country ahead of a formal pullout from the war there.

A 30-mile stretch of highways in the St. Louis area will be closed Thursday as a funeral procession for Schmitz makes its way from St. Charles to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday paid tribute to Schmitz with a moment of silence during the annual veto session.

The Senate is now holding a moment of silence in honor of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz from Wentzville. He was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul, Afghanistan airport last month. His funeral is tomorrow in St. Louis. #moleg pic.twitter.com/HnutCcJskJ — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) September 15, 2021