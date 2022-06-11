SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign a bill on property rights. Parson is scheduled to sign the bill Saturday at the Missouri State Fairgrounds after meeting with cattle ranchers.

The legislation deals with the seizure of private land for public projects. The measure approved by the Republican-led Legislature this year will require farm owners to be paid at least 150% of market value if their properties are taken through eminent domain.

The law only applies to new projects. That means it won’t affect plans for a large wind-energy power line called the Grain Belt Express.