Missouri Governor to tour tornado damage near Defiance

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – On Sunday Governor Parson will be visiting some of the areas hit hard by the tornadoes on Friday evening. He’ll be touring the damage in St. Charles County near Defiance on Sunday morning. The storm there killed one woman at home and injured two others near Highway F and Highway 94. The storms also destroyed and did major damage to other homes in the area.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life caused by this powerful-sustained storm system, and we are praying for the family and friends of those we have lost,” Governor Parson said. “The deadly tornadoes that swept through Missouri and neighboring states are a reminder that strong storms can take lives when people are at home or at work. I am grateful that our state and local response agencies along with the National Weather Service communicated the threat these storms posed early and were prepared to respond last night. Our state team members stand ready to assist and will be working with local partners to assess the damage in the coming days.”

The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated and state agencies continue to assist Missouri communities affected by the severe storms.

On Saturday, Governor Parson, along with Governors from other impacted states, spoke with President Joe Biden to coordinate state and federal resources for communities affected by Friday’s severe weather and tornadoes.

On Sunday, Governor Parson and members of his emergency management team will be in Defiance around 9:30 a.m. and then Pemiscot County communities around 12:20 p.m. In Pemiscot County a young child was killed at home and at least nine people were transported to hospitals.

“I want all Missourians who have been affected to know that my office and all of state government stands ready to assist them, and we are going to be on the ground in areas most impacted to learn just how best to do that,” Governor Parson said. “We express our appreciation to the first responders, utility crews, and teams of volunteers who continue to work quickly to save lives, remove debris, and restore power.”

