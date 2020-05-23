Missouri hairstylist worked eight days with COVID-19 symptoms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield hairstylist served 84 clients over eight days while experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, health officials say. Clay Goddard, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, said in a news briefing Friday that the stylist worked from May 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 20 at a Great Clips.

All of the stylist’s clients wore masks and will be tested, as will the stylist’s coworkers, the Springfield News-Leader reports. The announcement came just days after city officials announced plans to relax even more distancing requirements and about a week after the health department started seeing an influx of new travel-related infections.