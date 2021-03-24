Missouri helping people get rides to vaccine appointments

ST. LOUIS – For many having access to get vaccinated can be a struggle. The Department of Health and Senior Services along with the Missouri Advisory Committee has launched a new guide to help address and eliminate barriers to COVID-19 vaccine access.

“In Missouri, we recognize there is a significant amount of older adults, people with disabilities, and low-income individuals who are at higher risk of contracting the virus and don’t have cars, don’t drive, don’t live near public transit, and live in rural areas far from vaccination sites,” said Missouri Advisory Committee on Equitable COVID Vaccine Distribution Co-Chair Sara Hart Weir.

The ‘Get a Ride’ program is an online transportation resource guide that helps connect riders with providers.

“We partner with providers like OATS who normally serve older adults and individuals with disabilities, they are now able to help anyone in their service area with vaccination transportation,” said Weir.

In addition, the resources can be customized by location for each vaccination site.

“We want to make resources available across Missouri’s rural, suburban and urban communities”.

Most transportation providers are giving rides for free or low cost.

For more information click here .