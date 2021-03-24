Missouri helping people get rides to vaccine appointments

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – For many having access to get vaccinated can be a struggle. The Department of Health and Senior Services along with the Missouri Advisory Committee has launched a new guide to help address and eliminate barriers to COVID-19 vaccine access.

“In Missouri, we recognize there is a significant amount of older adults, people with disabilities, and low-income individuals who are at higher risk of contracting the virus and don’t have cars, don’t drive, don’t live near public transit, and live in rural areas far from vaccination sites,” said Missouri Advisory Committee on Equitable COVID Vaccine Distribution Co-Chair Sara Hart Weir.

 The ‘Get a Ride’ program is an online transportation resource guide that helps connect riders with providers.

“We partner with providers like OATS who normally serve older adults and individuals with disabilities, they are now able to help anyone in their service area with vaccination transportation,” said Weir.

In addition, the resources can be customized by location for each vaccination site.

“We want to make resources available across Missouri’s rural, suburban and urban communities”.

Most transportation providers are giving rides for free or low cost.

For more information click here .

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News