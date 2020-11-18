Missouri ‘high-risk’ state for deer accidents, drivers warned to be cautious

ST. LOUIS – Insurance companies are reminding Missouri drivers to remain cautious while driving, as this time of year, sees more activity from deer.

While the population of white-tailed deer hasn’t changed significantly, October and November is deer mating season. That means a lot more movement than normal, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

New data from State Farm reveals, around 1.27 percent of Missouri drivers will be in a crash with a large animal, mostly deer, which gives the Show-Me State a high-risk classification.

“Missouri ranks the 15th most risky state for animal-related crashes,” said Chris Pilcic with State Farm.

State Farm estimates that 55,000 crashes this year in Missouri will involve animals.

“The most accidents we see actually occur in the month of November, so it is a really key time of year to not let your guard down and be extra vigilant” explained Pilcic.

The other two states considered “high-risk” are Arkansas and Kansas according to State Farm, while Illinois is at medium risk with a ranking at 34, with 1 in 148 drivers being involved in an animal-related crash.

To help reduce the risk, Pilcic urges drivers to be aware that dusk-to-dawn times are active for wildlife, and not to swerve or slam on the brakes if a deer is spotted, but to slow down.

If a driver does hit a deer, State Farm suggests the following:

Move your vehicle to a safe place: Pull to the side of the road and turn on your hazard lights.

Call police: If a deer is blocking traffic, it could be creating a threat for other drivers.

Document: Take photographs of the road, your surroundings and damage.

Avoid the animal : A frightened, wounded deer could use its legs and hooves to harm you.

Contact your insurance company: Quickly file your insurance claim.

Don't assume your vehicle is safe to drive: Look for leaking fluid, loose parts, tire damage, broken lights and other hazards.