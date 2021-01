ST. LOUIS – The Missouri History Museum may want your “pride” mementos for a new exhibit.

The Gateway to Pride virtual exhibit focuses on gay and lesbian history in the St. Louis area and is now open at the musuem.

The exhibit is open through October 2022.

The Post- Dispatch reported the online event is a way to raise awareness of the museum’s desire for artifacts and St. Louis stories. It is a precursor to a larger exhibition planned for 2024.

Click here to learn more.