Missouri hits record levels of gun violence in 2020

ST. LOUIS – 2020 was a historic year for gun violence in Missouri.

The Post Dispatch reported 689 people were shot and killed in the state last year. That record level was driven by more than 260 homicides in St. Louis and 161 in Kansas City.

Both cities have been ranked high among US cities for gun violence for years. But Springfield, the state’s third-largest city, saw its fatal shootings more than double with 23.

By the end of the year, Missouri had the third-highest per-capita rate of gun deaths in the country, behind Louisiana and Mississippi.

