Missouri holds statewide tornado drill Tuesday

ST. LOUIS–It’s just a drill.

Don’t be surprised to hear tornado sirens Tuesday morning at 10 am across the state, as Missouri continues to highlight Severe Weather Awareness Week.

All Missourians are encouraged to use the drill to practice sheltering plans in the event of a real emergency.

Monday’s regular monthly test was canceled in St. Louis County due to weather conditions.

The drill comes on the heels of a malfunction last week that startled people in St. Louis and St. Charles County on Thursday.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency offers the following tips for being “StormAware”:

Create a plan for where you and your family will go in the event of a tornado — at home, at work and at relatives’ or friends’ homes that you visit frequently. Always be alert to changing weather conditions.

Pick a safe room in your home where household members and pets may gather during a tornado. This should be a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.

Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or to commercial radio or television newscasts for the latest information.

Check with your work and your children’s school and day care center regarding tornado emergency plans. Every building has different safe places. It is important to know where they are and how to get there in an emergency.

Make sure everyone understands how tornado siren warning systems work and if a warning system is installed in your area.

Mark clearly where your first-aid kit and fire extinguishers are located. Make sure the first-aid kit is properly stocked with medical supplies.

Teach your family how to administer basic first aid, how to use a fire extinguisher, and how and when to turn off water, gas, and electricity in your home.

Mark clearly where the utility switches or valves are located so they can be turned off – if time permits – in an emergency.

Learn the emergency dismissal policy for your child’s school.