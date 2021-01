ST. LOUIS – The Missouri House approved hundreds of millions of dollars in emergency aid for renters and landlords.

The Post-Dispatch reported the measure, which was approved unanimously, earmarks $324 million for a rental assistance program to be overseen by the Missouri Housing Development Commission.

According to data compiled by Princeton University’s Eviction Lab, landlords in St. Louis City and County have filed for nearly 5,000 evictions since mid-March when local courts suspended them.