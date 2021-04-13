Missouri House backs easing access to HIV prevention drugs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has approved legislation that will make it easier to access drugs to prevent HIV infection.
The bill sponsored by Rep. Phil Christofanelli, a Republican from St. Peters, would allow access to pre- and post-HIV exposure drugs at pharmacies.
Pharmacists would be required to work under the supervision of a licensed physician.
Patients would have to follow up with a physician to get a prescription for more than a 30-day supply of the pre-exposure medication.
The bill now goes to the Senate.
Christofanelli says he hopes some big pharmacy chains will adopt the procedures if the bill becomes law.