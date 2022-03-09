Missouri House passes bill allowing guns on public transit, in churches

ST. LOUIS–The Missouri House has perfected a bill that lowers the age requirement to apply for a concealed weapons permit from 19 to 18 years of age and would allow permit holders to carry firearms on public transportation, excluding Amtrak trains.

House Bill 1462 would also allow permit holders to bring firearms into churches and houses of worship.

“Law abiding citizens should be able to carry their legal firearms with them while traveling to and from

wherever they need to go! Arbitrary laws that make it illegal to carry personal protection with you just

because you have to ride a bus or utilize public transit only hurt good citizens, while at the same time

make life easier for criminals to victimize anyone they choose!” Alicia Proctor, of Kirkwood said in supportive testimony submitted for the bill.

“As a former police officer and US Marine, I know when deadly force may be required and how to apply it to escape a deadly situation. I would like to ride Metro Link to attend a baseball game, but not put my life in danger in the city of St. Louis in particular,” added Arthur Castile of St. Charles.

Some opponents said the bill gives gun owners more rights than those who do not have them, and are skeptical that it will make public transportation any safer.

“The approach of this law will not enhance safety. It will weaponize any disagreement that occurs in a closed space such as a bus or train putting citizens at more risk,” wrote Jean Knapp, of Brookline, Missouri.

Religious leaders also testified against the bill.

It now moves over to the State Senate.