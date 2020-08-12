Missouri House postpones Parson’s anti-crime bill

ST. LOUIS – Missouri lawmakers are stepping back to carefully evaluate each section of Governor Parsons’s anti-crime package. The bill has all six provisions Parson wanted, which he says will reduce crime in the state.

The Missouri Senate passed the anti-crime package last Friday with a 27 to 3 vote– leaving it in the hands of the house.

Some of the changes to diminish crime was dropping the rule that St, Louis City Police have to live in the city. This would give more people the chance to apply as the city is short around 130 officers. Another was allowing 14-year-olds to be tried as adults for certain crimes.

The Governor then added another part to the bill that would let the attorney general prosecute murders if the circuit attorney, Kim Gardner, doesn’t act within 90 days.

Despite increasing murders in the City, this is where the hang-up came. Lawmakers now want to split all of these bills up into separate bills.

However, the action won’t be a fast as intended because the house will not consider the bills until August 24.

