ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25.

Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding the inaccurate representation of the breed as, “inherently dangerous and aggressive.”

When raised by a responsible pet owner in a loving environment, pit bull terriers are smart, loyal, and gentle companions.

HSMO’s committed to placing adoptable animals in loving homes no matter their age, size, or breed. They also help create lasting relationships between people and animals through its adoption and shelter pet behavior programs.

To see all of the dogs eligible for this promotion, visit www.hsmo.org/adopt or stop by HSMO’s Macklind Headquarters in St. Louis City or Best Buddy Center in Maryland Heights.