Missouri hyperloop hopes dashed as West Virginia nabs test project site

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The Hyperloop in Missouri is on hold for now.

“The Hyperloop certification center will be in the state of West Virginia and I for one am coming to open it with John in the not so distant future,” says Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder. “So very exciting day and congratulations everybody from West Virginia.”

Branson was talking about former Cisco Systems head John Chambers who helped lure the project to the Mountain State.

The high speed capsules traveling at speeds of 600 miles an hour use magnetic levitation for trips from, say, St. Louis to Kansas City in just 30 minutes.

Thursday’s announcement that the project estimated to bring between $500 and $800 million to West Virginia in construction and infrastructure jobs was selected out of the 17 U.S. applicants.

“For us, the first thing that we did as soon as possible was show the world that Hyperloop is real,” says Ryan Kelly, Global VP of Marketing & Communications Virgin Hyperloop. “That it’s not just a CG thing or white paper, but the technology actually exists.”

The first certification center and test track will be six miles long along a former coal mine in Tucker and Grant counties in West Virginia.

But this is just one of many hi-speed transportation projects currently around the globe and the research done towards Missouri’s feasibility study in 2018 hasn’t gone to waste.

“We would have loved to have a little bit of a chance at that,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. “But you know there will be another day. We’re going to keep working on infrastructure, transportation is a priority of mine so we’ll keep looking at all options.”