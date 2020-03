Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There is a significant surge in coronavirus cases this morning on both sides of the river.

As of March 26, Missouri officials say there are officially 356 cases statewide with 8 deaths. The state also saw no new deaths yesterday but the number of cases increased by dozens.

Meanwhile, in Illinois, there are now 1,865 with 19 deaths. That's an increase of 330 cases and three deaths from Wednesday.