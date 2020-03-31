Missouri, Illinois coronavirus cases soar beyond 6,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The state of Missouri now has more than 1,000 coronavirus cases and Illinois has eclipsed 5,000. Health officials said that as of Tuesday morning 1,031 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Missouri, thirteen have died. Illinois now has 5,057 cases and 73 deaths.

Locally there are now 150 cases in St. Louis city with one death. In St. Louis County, state figures reveal 366 cases with two deaths and in St. Charles County, which has 60 cases still with two deaths.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson says he thinks the peak of the virus in Missouri could come in mid-April however, he believes in a best-case scenario Missouri is still 60 to 90 days away from getting through the virus.

In the metro-east, St. Clair County and Madison County have the most cases. As of March 31 St. Clair County is reporting a total of 41 cases still with two deaths. Madison County is up to 16 cases with no deaths and Clinton County is still reporting 6 cases with no increase from Monday.