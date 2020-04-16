Missouri, Illinois flattening the COVID-19 curve; however death toll continues to rise

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Despite positive news from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force about our area bending the COVID-19 curve, the death toll from Coronavirus is climbing again in the St. Louis area as are overall cases across Missouri and Illinois.

The latest COVID-19 case count reveals at least 17 more Coronavirus deaths in the St. Louis area including 10 in St. Louis County. Missouri is reporting 4,895 cases with at least 161 deaths statewide. Illinois has 24,593 cases with 948 deaths.

Once again, Missouri and Illinois combined added more than 1,500 cases yesterday, most of those in Illinois. Locally St. Louis City added 20 more cases and one death bringing the totals to 743 cases and 27 deaths. St. Louis County is reporting 87 more cases along with the ten additional deaths, with a total of 1,938 cases and 63 deaths.

St. Charles County added another death and 12 more cases for totals of 413 cases and 17 deaths.

There are five more cases in Jefferson County but no new deaths. The totals there are now 144 cases and 3 deaths.

Franklin County has no new cases but is reporting one additional death, bringing the totals there to 87 cases and 5 deaths.

Lincoln County is dealing with five new cases; there are 40 cases there with one death.

The amount of people recovering from COVID-19 is going up this morning. In our counties which keep the statistic of patients recovered, that number is now at 262. That is up from 214 yesterday.