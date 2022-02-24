Missouri, Illinois state and federal lawmakers react to Russian attack on Ukraine

Members of the Missouri House held a moment of silence for the people of Ukraine Thursday after Russian military attacks on the country began.

ST. LOUIS–Hours after Russian military forces launched military attacks on Ukraine, Missouri’s state and federal lawmakers are offering their reactions to the situation in Eastern Europe and what the United States’ role should be moving forward.

The Missouri House and Senate held moments of silence for the people of Ukraine as members gaveled in Thursday morning in Jefferson City.

“Missourians stand with the people of Ukraine and pray for every innocent life put in harm’s way due to this unprovoked and senseless act of Russian aggression,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said in a statement on Twitter. “The free world shouldn’t cower to dictators or stand idly by as democracy is threatened. We pray that a unified response from the United States and our allies can quickly resolve this conflict.”

“The Biden Administration should sanction Russian energy production to a halt, and help arm the Ukrainians to defend themselves. At the same time, the White House should reopen American energy production in full. This is the time to show Russia and the world that America will not reward aggression and it will not be dependent on its enemies,” Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley said in a statement.

“The human suffering caused—and any blood spilled—as a result of this unjustified and unjustifiable attack on Ukraine’s sovereign territory are solely on Vladimir Putin’s hands. Our nation, our NATO allies and all countries who value human rights, sovereignty and the rule of law must hold him and his cronies fully, painfully and immediately accountable,” added Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth.

Hawley, a Republican, and Duckworth, a Democrat, both sit on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an assault against democracy and a destabilizing threat to all of Europe with worldwide ramifications. Our adversaries and allies alike are watching how we respond. We must work with our allied nations to hold Russia accountable. That includes crippling economic sanctions and direct support for Ukraine. A failure to act forcefully will only embolden Russia and other authoritarian nations that seek to undermine peace and democracy around the world,” Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt said in a statement.



“Americans miss the “Peace Through Strength” and energy independence that were achieved during the Trump Administration. President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and dismantling of US energy production have severely weakened our national security,” U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) said in a statement, adding that she will pray for the people of Ukraine.

“Putin’s murderous dictatorship is killing people right now in a brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine. Now is the time for us to act with moral clarity,” U.S. Rep. Cori Bush said on Twitter. “We must use every tool to save lives and promote diplomacy — not military escalation or inhumane sanctions.”

FOX2’s Emily Manley contributed reporting for this story.