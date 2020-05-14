JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri is seeking a federal disaster declaration after severe weather swept across the state on May 3 and May 4. Governor Mike Parson is asking FEMA to assess the damage in 19 counties.

National Weather Service says that the storms produced at least two tornadoes. The weather produced baseball-sized hail and high winds even derailed 25 rail cars. Thousands of people were out of power because of damage to major lines.

The federal money would help counties and electric co-ops that are already stretched thin over the response to coronavirus.