Missouri issues advisory for missing nude Wildwood man

WILDWOOD, Mo. – The state of Missouri has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing Wildwood man. Jonathan McLain, 25, was last seen at around 7:30 pm Sunday entering a wooded area in the nude near the 18700 block of Hayfield Meadow. He suffers from a previous traumatic brain injury and has a reduced mental capacity.

McLain left his home and was seen entering the woods a few blocks away. The neighborhood is located near Babler Memorial State Park, Rockwoods Reservation, and the Missouri River. He is described by police as a white male, height 5′ 10″, 170 lbs, brown hair, green eyes, and wearing no clothing.

Anyone with information should call 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.