Missouri lawmakers calling on more recognition for African-American achievements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - The Missouri Legislative Black Caucus marked Black History Month with a news conference at the Missouri Capitol on Monday. The caucus called on the state to do more to highlight the achievements of African-Americans.

Members of the caucus have introduced a number of bills aimed at bringing greater recognition to African-American accomplishments. HB 1939 would designate May 1st as Walthall Moore Day. Moore was Missouri’s first black legislator.

HB 1399 would designate March 6th as Dred and Harriet Scott Day. On March 6th, 1857 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled any person of African descent was not a U.S. citizen. Black Caucus Chairman State Rep. Steven Roberts (D-St. Louis) is also asking for lawmakers to pass a resolution condemning the court’s decision

