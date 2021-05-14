Missouri lawmakers end 2021 session with bills on online sales tax, second amendment protections

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo–Missouri lawmakers ended the 2021 legislative session with the usual flurry of activity on a final day, even if one of the chambers adjourned several hours ahead of the statutory 6 p.m. call for sine die.

“We have to continue to get curveballs – we have to continually work from behind because we are in the minority and then we have to work in a situation where we don’t have honest brokers,” Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo (D-Kansas City) said, when asked why he moved to adjourn for the session at 2 pm. He called it “a perfect ending to a dysfunctional year.”

“I can say, pretty definitely the success and the record of accomplishment we can point to as a leadership team and a republican caucus is really unmatched over the course of the last few years,” countered Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia).

In the end, in the final 24 hours of the session, lawmakers got a number of bills over final hurdles to the finish line and to the desk of Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Among them:

The Second Amendment Preservation Act, which would shield Missouri residents from federal gun laws, and would allow for lawsuits against police departments that violated second amendment rights.

The “Wayfair Bill” which establishes a sales tax for online retailers in an effort to level the playing field for brick and mortar stores.

Legislation which will allow college student-athletes to profit from their names, image and likeness

Something that will likely have to be addressed in a special session is passage of the Federal Reimbursement Allowance, a tax on medical providers like hospitals which help pay for the state’s Medicaid program.