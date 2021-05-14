Missouri lawmakers end 2021 session with bills on online sales tax, second amendment protections

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo–Missouri lawmakers ended the 2021 legislative session with the usual flurry of activity on a final day, even if one of the chambers adjourned several hours ahead of the statutory 6 p.m. call for sine die.

“We have to continue to get curveballs – we have to continually work from behind because we are in the minority and then we have to work in a situation where we don’t have honest brokers,” Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo (D-Kansas City) said, when asked why he moved to adjourn for the session at 2 pm. He called it “a perfect ending to a dysfunctional year.”

“I can say, pretty definitely the success and the record of accomplishment we can point to as a leadership team and a republican caucus is really unmatched over the course of the last few years,” countered Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia).

In the end, in the final 24 hours of the session, lawmakers got a number of bills over final hurdles to the finish line and to the desk of Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Among them:

  • The Second Amendment Preservation Act, which would shield Missouri residents from federal gun laws, and would allow for lawsuits against police departments that violated second amendment rights.
  • The “Wayfair Bill” which establishes a sales tax for online retailers in an effort to level the playing field for brick and mortar stores.
  • Legislation which will allow college student-athletes to profit from their names, image and likeness

Something that will likely have to be addressed in a special session is passage of the Federal Reimbursement Allowance, a tax on medical providers like hospitals which help pay for the state’s Medicaid program.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News