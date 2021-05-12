Missouri lawmakers pass bill limiting public health orders

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation seeking to limit local public health orders that have imposed restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill given final approval Wednesday would limit orders restricting businesses, churches, schools or gatherings to 30 days, unless extended by the local governing body. The bill was prompted by outrage over long-lasting restrictions in St. Louis County and some other places.
St. Louis County relaxed some restrictions but still requires social distancing and face masks inside businesses. Lawmakers also are nearing final approval on legislation that would let businesses affected by restrictions to seek property tax breaks.