Missouri lawmakers raise concerns legislation could undermine St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – The legislative black caucus in Jefferson City has concerns about legislation they say would undermine the St. Louis city prosecutor.
Black Caucus chairman, Representative Steven Roberts says some lawmakers are trying to advance legislation that would give the state’s attorney general more control over the actions of certain prosecutors.
He and other legal groups believe it’s a direct attempt to undermine St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner.
Roberts says the state should not not be interfering with local prosecutors.
“Especially with our prosecutors, you know they have a unique and awesome amount of power, and that you know you want your local leaders because they’re going to be trying these cases in front of a jury of their peers, ” said Roberts on the Missouri House floor today. “So you want that person who is there, who lives in the community versus an outsider kind of coming in saying you know, what there’s what we think we should be doing.”
Other groups opposing the legislation include the Mound City Bar Association and the Missouri Prosecutors Association.