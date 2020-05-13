Missouri lawmakers send redistricting issue back to ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – It was called Clean Missouri, but Republican leaders in Jefferson City will send the issue back to Missouri voters. Lawmakers today approved a resolution that will send the issue of redistricting back to the ballot.

Republicans say Clean Missouri was billed as ethics reform but also changed the way legislative districts are drawn.

They say the effort was funded by a great deal of out-of-state money. Democrats believe voters had their say in 2018 and say the Republican-led effort is an attempt to overturn the will of voters.

The process voters approved in 2018 leans on a demographer to create districts with competitiveness being a priority.

Some Republicans argue the new process could dilute representation for communities with similar interests.

“So while ethics reform is passed so was a convoluted redistricting process that placed Missouri’s communities at the bottom of the priorities,” said Rep. Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres).

Rep. Jon Carpenter from Kansas City said the fact that the legislature is meeting today to discuss the topic is outrageous. He said, “It is the most outrageous thing that has happened in my eight years by far.”

Some Democrats believe lawmakers should instead be focused on issues related to COVID-19.

The Missouri Democratic Party Executive Director released the following statement on the bill, saying “Today’s vote was a slap in the face to the people of Missouri. In the midst of a pandemic that has left hundreds of Missourians dead and more than half a million unemployed, Republicans are trying to overturn the will of the voters in a blatant effort to rig elections to enact their extreme agenda. This is dirty politics at its worst — and rest assured, the people of Missouri will defeat this anti-democratic power grab at the ballot box.”