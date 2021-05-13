Missouri lawmakers vote to keep lottery winners secret

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation that could keep the names of state lottery winners secret. The bill, given final approval Wednesday, would run contrary to the way most lotteries operate in the United States.
The North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries says all but a very few states require the names and cities of winners to be made public.
The Missouri Lottery’s website says publicly releasing the identity of winners is necessary to ensure the integrity of the games. The bill passed by lawmakers would make it a misdemeanor crime for lottery officials to identify winners.