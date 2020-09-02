Missouri Legislature votes to remove residency requirement for St. Louis public safety employees

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri House and Senate approved a bill to lift the residency requirements for St. Louis City police, firefighters, and EMS.

Governor Mike Parson is expected to sign the measure into law when it reaches his desk.

City and state leaders have long said the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is understaffed and that dumping the residency rule would allow the city a larger base to recruit and higher more staff and officers.

The bill was not without its critics. Lawmakers from St. Louis said city residents should get to vote on the matter themselves.

“We did not allow, or let an opportunity for the citizens who live in St. Louis City to have the final say,” Rep. LaKeySha Bosely (D-St. Louis) said last week. “You wouldn’t want me as a St. Louis representative to come in Jasper or Howe and dictate what’s happening with your local government. You would fight back at me tooth and nail.”

Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove (D-St. Louis) asked her colleagues to remember who these laws affect.

“Even though the crime rates might seem crazy high in Kansas City and St. Louis, we’re not animals,” Bland Manlove said. “We’re people who have been left out of the system. We are making these laws, especially these (laws) today for the special session on violence. Let’s pay attention to not being scared but really finding solutions.”

In a statement, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson thanked lawmakers for advancing the bill.

Thank you to members of the Missouri House and Senate for finally approving HCS HB 46, which lifts the City’s residency requirement for police, fire, and EMS. This is a positive step toward leveling the playing field and allowing us to be more competitive in hiring, retaining, and recruiting public safety employees from a larger geographic area. HCS HB 46 brings the City of St. Louis in line with every other law enforcement agency and jurisdiction in the entire St. Louis region that do not have residency requirements. It is also one tool we can use to address public safety at a time when the City of St. Louis has already seen more than 180 homicides this year while our police department remains stretched thin by a continued shortage of more than 140 officers. I send my appreciation to the bipartisan coalition of lawmakers from across the state who came together to advance this important legislation, which now awaits Governor Parson’s signature. Mayor Lyda Krewson

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the following statement late Wednesday morning upon learning the bill will go to Gov. Parson’s desk for his signature.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is consistently over 150 officers short. In a November press conference, we made creating a carjacking statute, which has already passed, and relaxing the police residency rules a priority for our office. We worked with city leaders – including the Mayor, the Police Chief, and the Director of Public Safety – to relax those requirements and recruit more police officers in the City of St. Louis. By doing so, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will be able to recruit from a wider, more diverse applicant pool, fill empty officer positions, and put more boots on the ground to help curb rising violent crime rates in the City of St. Louis. I appreciate the legislature’s hard work in passing this important bill, and I look forward to Governor Parson signing it into law.

