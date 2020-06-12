Breaking News
Missouri man charged in death of 1-month-old daughter

MARSTON, Mo. – Authorities in southeastern Missouri say a Marston man has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the death of his infant daughter. Television station KFVS reports that 21-year-old Skylar Cody Babb called 911 the night of June 4, and medics arrived to find him performing CPR on the baby.

He told investigators he had been tossing her into the air and catching her when he missed, and the baby hit her head on a table. Babb told officials he then shook her several times to get her to respond. The baby died in a hospital four days later on Monday.

