Missouri man charged with killing wife by running her over

SMITHTON, Mo. (AP) — A 33-year-old central Missouri man is accused of killing his wife by running her over with a truck during an argument.

Michael Brown, of Smithton, is charged with first-degree murder and six other felonies in the death of his wife, 32-year-old Maria Brown last week. Court documents say Brown told investigators that he hit his wife because she had the devil in her and God wanted him to.

Investigators said the couple was involved in a physical altercation before Maria Brown was run over by the truck last week in Smithton. Online court records do not name an attorney for Brown, who is being held without bond.

