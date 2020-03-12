Missouri man convicted in killing of woman found in landfill

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man has been convicted in the death of a woman whose body was dumped in an Illinois landfill. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 54-year-old Paulren Stepter was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 23-year-old Brandy Morrison.

Police say he killed her in his home in January 2017 before dumping her corpse in a nearby bin. Her body later was found in a landfill in Marissa, Illinois. He was acquitted of abandoning Morrison’s body and evidence tampering.Stepter also is awaiting trial in the December 2016 killing of 40-year-old Arnold Adams in St. Louis, his third murder case.

