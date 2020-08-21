Missouri man dead after gunfire during attempt to flee

ALBANY, Mo. – A 35-year-old St. Joseph man died after shots were exchanged with a sheriff’s deputy during a chase in northwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Shiloh Smith died late Thursday after a vehicle pursuit in Gentry and DeKalb counties. The pursuit began with traffic violations and ended when Smith’s car crashed in DeKalb County.

Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jake Angle says Smith died from injuries not related to the crash. He would not say if the death was the result of gunfire exchanged between Smith and a Gentry County sheriff’s deputy during the pursuit.