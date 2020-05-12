Breaking News
Missouri man killed, another hurt in head-on collision

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

UNION, Mo. – Authorities say an eastern Missouri man has died in a head-on crash in rural Franklin County. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened around 10 a.m. Monday, when a west bound car on a rural Highway O tried to pass another car and collided head-on with an eastbound vehicle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Timothy Griffin, of Pacific, was driving the westbound car that attempted to pass. Griffin died at the scene. Investigators say the 31-year-old driver of the eastbound car was seriously injured in the crash.

