Missouri man killed, another hurt in head-on collision

UNION, Mo. – Authorities say an eastern Missouri man has died in a head-on crash in rural Franklin County. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened around 10 a.m. Monday, when a west bound car on a rural Highway O tried to pass another car and collided head-on with an eastbound vehicle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Timothy Griffin, of Pacific, was driving the westbound car that attempted to pass. Griffin died at the scene. Investigators say the 31-year-old driver of the eastbound car was seriously injured in the crash.