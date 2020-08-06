Missouri man killed in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest

December 7, 2010 marked the 69th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. That day was also the dedication of the new $56 million Pearl Harbor Visitor Center at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument. This photo, taken on Tuesday, December 21, 2010, looks out to the USS Arizona Memorial, which is the final resting place for many of the ship’s 1,177 crewmen who lost their lives on that day in 1941.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. – Nearly eight decades after he was killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor that launched the U.S. into World War II, a Missouri man has been laid to rest next to his parents.

KYTV-TV reports that the remains of Navy Seaman 1st Class Orval Austin Tranbarger of Mountain View were buried Wednesday.

People lined highways and streets to pay their respects. Tranbarger was stationed at the Hawaii base and was among the 429 crew members aboard the USS Oklahoma who were killed in the Japanese attack.

It wasn’t until September that DNA testing confirmed the remains were his.