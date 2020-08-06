Missouri man killed in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. – Nearly eight decades after he was killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor that launched the U.S. into World War II, a Missouri man has been laid to rest next to his parents.
KYTV-TV reports that the remains of Navy Seaman 1st Class Orval Austin Tranbarger of Mountain View were buried Wednesday.
People lined highways and streets to pay their respects. Tranbarger was stationed at the Hawaii base and was among the 429 crew members aboard the USS Oklahoma who were killed in the Japanese attack.
It wasn’t until September that DNA testing confirmed the remains were his.