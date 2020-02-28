Missouri man leaves dismembered dog for mother after a meth-fueled rage

DESOTO, Mo. – A Jefferson County man is being charged after a rage turned deadly for his pet dog. Kaleb Douglas Reynolds is facing charges of animal abuse and armed criminal action after the dismembered animal was found on February 27 inside his home.
Court document state that Reynolds became enraged about his relationship with his mother and girlfriend at his home in Desoto, Missouri. Police say he did a “hot rail” of meth that left him even more agitated. The situation escalated when his dog repeatedly jumped on him.
Reynolds then went to his backyard to retrieve a sword style machete. He hit, cut, and dismembered the dog in a rage after returning inside the home. He left the dog for his mother to find later.