SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A man from the Hannibal, Missouri area was sentenced last week to 10 years in federal prison for possession of meth with the intent to distribute the drug.

According to prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Central Illinois, Charles Barger traveled to Quincy, Illinois on Sept. 4, 2020, intending to sell or distribute five grams of methamphetamine. He was arrested that same month.

Barger, 47, was indicted in October 2020 and pleaded guilty in August 2021.

Barger had faced up to life imprisonment on the charge. In addition to the 10-year prison term, Barger must also serve eight years of probation upon his release.