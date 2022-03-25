EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill–A Pevely, Missouri man who has already entered a guilty plea for producing child pornography in Jefferson County, Missouri, will spend 30 years in prison after sentencing this week in a case where federal prosecutors say he traveled to Illinois with the goal of having sex with a 10-year-old girl.

FBI agents arrested William E. Jackson in May of 2020 when they responded to an online ad Jackson posted and arranged a meeting with a fictitious girl in Belleville. Agents found photos on Jackson’s cell phone showing he had engaged in child pornography.

“Significant sentences, like the one announced today, are appropriate because those who try to sexually

abuse children deserve justice in proportion to the deviance of their behavior,” said United States

Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said in a news release. “Our office will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases and do all that we can to protect children.”

“This investigation and resulting noteworthy sentence illustrate the FBI’s efforts to protect children

from sexual predators,” FBI Special Agent in Charge David Nanz said in the same release. “Victims of these types of crimes can suffer from long-lasting trauma, so it is vital we continue our efforts to investigate and

arrest those who prey on vulnerable children.”

Jackson’s sentence will run concurrently with the 25-year sentence handed down in St. Louis federal court after he pleaded guilty to a count of producing child pornography. It will also run concurrently to any potential sentence in Jefferson County Circuit Court, where he’s accused of child molestation and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.