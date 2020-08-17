Missouri man sought in racially-charged attack on woman

ARNOLD, Mo. – Authorities are looking for an eastern Missouri man who is suspected of injuring a woman in a racially charged attack.

Forty-year-old Adam Pillow, of Jefferson County, who is white, is accused of calling a Black woman a racial slur and then hitting her with a gun during a confrontation earlier this month in Arnold.

The gun went off and a bullet grazed the victim. He also allegedly pointed the gun at the forehead of another woman. Wood then fled and is not in custody as of Monday. He was charged last week with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and second-degree assault.