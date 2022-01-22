Missouri man who stole hearse with body inside sentenced

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 39-year-old man who admitted that he stole a mortuary van with a body inside last year has been sentenced to six years in prison. Brian Schaake was sentenced Friday for a felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty in October.

Investigators said Schaake and a woman took a van belonging to the William Harris Funeral home from a Quik Trip in north St. Louis County. The two were later arrested in Festus and the body was recovered.

A case against the woman, 31-year-old Christina Kalb, is pending in St. Louis County court.