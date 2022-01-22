Missouri man who stole hearse with body inside sentenced

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 39-year-old man who admitted that he stole a mortuary van with a body inside last year has been sentenced to six years in prison. Brian Schaake was sentenced Friday for a felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty in October.

Investigators said Schaake and a woman took a van belonging to the William Harris Funeral home from a Quik Trip in north St. Louis County. The two were later arrested in Festus and the body was recovered.

A case against the woman, 31-year-old Christina Kalb, is pending in St. Louis County court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News