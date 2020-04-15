Missouri could be open for business in May, according to Gov. Parson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Governor Mike Parson talks with FOX 2's Vic Faust about the coronavirus pandemic. He also spoke with FOX 2 exclusively back in march as the coronavirus pandemic was beginning in Missouri.

Gov. Parson addresses his critics, saying its tough to be the leader when something like this happens. He knows that he isn't going to please everyone with the decisions he makes. However, he says it comes with the terroritory.

COVID-19 testing and social distancing are the most important factors in getting the virus under control, according to the governor. He says once daily testing is up to par, which should be by May, then we can look at opening up the state for business in a slow and measured way.

Parson says this will be a tough road ahead financially for our state. However, every state will be facing the same situations. He does, however, believe his message from the start has been clear and the best actions for the state of Missouri.

Watch FOX 2 at 9:00 pm for more:

You can see the full half-hour special with Gov. Parson on FOX 2News at 9:30 pm. He discusses a range of topics including criticism of the handling of Missouri's stay-at-home order, helping African American communities hit hard with COVID-19, and a shared a message for struggling small business owners. He also took the time to answer some questions raised by residents from across the state.

Vic Faust will be joined by John Brown to break down what the Governor said in a special Zoom meeting you can see on FOX 2's Facebook page at 10:00 pm.