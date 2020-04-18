Missouri may have past coronavirus peak, according to IHME

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation’s updated forecast shows Missouri already passed the peak for coronavirus cases. FOX 2’s John Brown reports that estimated deaths went from over 50 at peak to 26. Total deaths from over 500 to 326.

“After June 1, 2020, relaxing social distancing may be possible with containment strategies that include testing, contact tracing, isolation, and limiting gathering,” according to the guidance in the report.

The updated forecast for Missouri is much sooner than the IHME forecast released on Monday. The forecast posted Friday said that the peak for Missouri was on April 14, 2020. The previous forecast released Monday said that Missouri would hit the peak on April 29, 2020. It appears that social distancing is working.

The peak for Missouri may be different than the peak in regions like St. Louis.

Leaders of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force ended the week with positive numbers reflecting the St. Louis region’s continued fight to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Repeating a theme pushed most of the week to area residents, Dr. Alex Garza, Commander of the Task Force, again reminded that St Louis is on the steep part of the curve towards apex and cases surged more than 50 percent in the last two weeks.

However, he also commended the region for its “stay at home” and social distancing efforts which have proven effective in our area in reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

We began the week with 634 patients occupying hospital beds in the region and receiving care for COVID-19. At week’s end, there are 684 patients hospitalized.

The amount of patients requiring ICU care has fallen by sixteen over the course of the week, and the number of patients on ventilators has also fallen by sixteen.

The best news of the day from Dr. Garza was the update that 60 patients were discharged from area hospitals yesterday after recovering from their COVID-19 diagnosis. That number represents the highest number of discharges in one day so far during the pandemic crisis and brings to 439 the total number of patients discharged since the Task Force has been releasing those totals.

Florida also had a massive change. They went from peak coming in 20 days, to being 15 days past their peak deaths.