Missouri Mayor calls for state action on recruiting additional medical personnel to help with COVID-19 response

ST. LOUIS – As Missouri confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise with about 2,100 cases of the coronavirus and 19 deaths thus far, additional medical professionals are needed in hospitals across the state to help with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Missouri One Start Division are teaming up to recruit medical professionals who are not currently part of the workforce.

According to a statement, selected professionals will become part of the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team (MO DMAT-1). MO DMAT-1 operates throughout the state and provides patients with on-site medical care, when necessary. They can also be assigned to assist in traditional health care settings.

“Medical professionals and first responders across the state are working tirelessly to meet the rising needs and challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We are calling on all available medical professionals to support the effort to fight the virus by joining a critical reserve unit now focusing on providing care in high need areas across the state. Their efforts can help save the lives of their fellow Missourians.”

Professionals are needed with backgrounds in these fields:

Medicine

Nursing

Allied Health

Dentistry

Biomedicine

Laboratory Science

Logistics

Communications

Any medical professional interested click here to apply.

