Missouri men wanted after officer injured in 120 mph police chase

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. – Police are looking for two suspects from the St. Louis area after they rammed a police vehicle during a chase. Both suspects are still at-large and may have fled the state.

Pike County officers were called to a historic cemetery in rural Clarksville on January 28 at around 9:44 pm. They say that several people were trying to steal walnut trees. The suspects attempted to ram the officer’s vehicle when they took off in a white 2019 Dodge Ram truck.

Another officer spotted the vehicle minutes later on Highway 79 traveling at 120 mph with the lights off. They lost the truck after a chase in a field off Pike 245.

The first group of officers spotted the truck on southbound Highway 79 going over 120 mph. They rammed the officers head-on after the chase wound around to Pike 234. The truck then entered a field and headed toward the treeline. The officers were not able to follow the vehicle after the crash.

Sheriff Stephen Korte says that the officers were able to identify the men as Jesse Callaway, 45, of Troy, Missouri, and passenger James Merlenbach, 53, of O’Fallon, Missouri.

A Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper spotted the truck later near Elsberry but was unable to stop the suspects. The vehicle was discovered wrecked on Brownsmill Road neer Winfield Lane. Officers conducted a ground search but were unable to locate the suspects.

A deputy was treated for minor injuries at Pike County Hospital after the crash.

Callaway and Merlenbach are charged with assault, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, armed criminal action, property damage, stealing, trespassing, and speeding. They have a cash-only bond set at $1,000,000.