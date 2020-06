Black Americans are much less likely to trust their local police and law enforcement to look out for them and their families than others -- 36% trust the police, while 77% of white people and 69% of Americans overall said the same, according to a poll from Axios-Ipsos out Tuesday morning.

Protests over the police killing of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis and racial discrimination from law enforcement came to a head in the United States, sparking riots in many major US cities in the past week. Polling, conducted over the weekend, found that black people don't feel protected by the police, and the majority of Americans see the protests as legitimate.