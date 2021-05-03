Missouri National Guard assists with multiple area COVID vaccination clinics this week

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri National Guard will target two key areas this week. One is a mass vaccination site where there has been overall low sign up and the other is in a more rural area where they haven’t had an event yet.

The Dellwood Recreation Center off West Florissant Avenue will start administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Monday in north St. Louis. This one is back on the market now and it only requires one dose. The event is for anyone 18 and up. It’s happening from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7.

The Missouri National Guard will also be all hands on deck Friday at the joint drive-through vaccination clinic from St. Charles, Warren, and Lincoln County Health Departments. Those at the clinic will receive the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone ages 16 and above can receive the two-dose vaccine. The event is at the GM Wentzville assembly plant from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This is the first event of its kind in western St. Charles County according to the Post-Dispatch.

Click here to make an appointment for the event in Wentzville.