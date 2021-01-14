Missouri National Guard going to Washington D.C. to assist with security

News

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is sending the Missouri National Guard to assist the D.C. National Guard through the presidential inauguration, according to Jonathan Klusmeyer, the Interim Director of Public Affairs for the Missouri National Guard.

The Missouri National Guard will help with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics and safety to district and federal agencies while in Washington D.C.

Due to operational concerns, the statement didn’t release the specific number of troops being sent to Washington D.C. or the location of troops involved in the ongoing efforts.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News