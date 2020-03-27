Missouri National Guard mobilized to assist state with COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order to mobilize the Missouri National Guard to assist with the state's response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

“Mobilizing the National Guard will help us provide more immediate resources to our citizens and enhance Missouri’s ability to overcome this global pandemic,” writes Gov. Parson in a statement.

A portion of the order says:

The Adjutant General or his designee, and through him, the commanding officer of any unit or other organization of such organized militia so-called into active service take such action and employ such equipment as may be necessary in support of civilian authorities, and provide such assistance as may be authorized and directed by the Governor of this State. This order shall terminate on May 15, 2020, unless extended in whole or in part. " Executive Order 20-06

Specialized health and safety training is being given to all Missouri National Guard personnel that are being mobilized. Guidance from the CDC is also being given to soldiers, airmen, and civilians who have already been working to fight the virus.

On March 13, Governor Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri and directed the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan to be activated.

Read Executive Order 20-06 here.

