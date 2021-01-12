Missouri National Guard shuts down ‘martial law’ conspiracy theories

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri National Guard is reminding everyone to check their sources before sharing conspiracy theories. An image posted to their Facebook page shows a flyer that appears to be from the National Guard. It says, “Homeland Security is preparing to mobilize the National Guard.”

They want you to know that these rumors are false.

“The best way to stop the proliferation of rumors and conspiracy theories is simply not to share them. For accurate information, go to trusted sources,” writes the Missouri National Guard.

There are a few other ways to know that this flyer is definitely a fake. There are a number of typos and grammatical errors.

This is not the first time the Missouri or Illinois National Guard has had to dispel rumors circulating on the internet. Last March someone was circulating the same rumor about the federal government imposing martial law. Guard units were dispatched to help fight the pandemic.