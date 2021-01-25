Missouri will use target vaccination sites to reach vulnerable populations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson has activated the Missouri National Guard to assist at mass COVID-19 vaccination and targeted vaccination sites.
Parson said the Missouri National Guard will also be working with local health agencies to help with data backlogs.
The teams working at target vaccination sites “will work with clergies and community leaders in the Kansas City and St. Louis regions to vaccinate vulnerable populations.” Parson said these teams can provide up to 160 vaccinations per day, per team.
The governor said these sites will help ensure that the vaccine is being given out as efficiently as possible. At the same time there is an extremely limited supply.
Click here for the latest vaccine updates.